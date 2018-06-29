TODAY'S PAPER
Sharing laughs with our principal

Montauk School principal J. Philip Perna with Kidsday

Montauk School principal J. Philip Perna with Kidsday reporters Trevor Meehan, left, Zachary Nagle and Marlón Garces. Photo Credit: Amy Brown

By Marlón Garces, Trevor Meehan and Zachary Nagle Kidsday Reporters
Every day during the school year at Montauk School, you can find our principal, Mr. J. Philip Perna, going into every classroom to check in at the end of the day. It has become a tradition that when he enters, we share our latest jokes and riddles with him. He always has a new joke to tell us, too! This has been one of the best parts of fourth grade and always gives a good laugh to the whole class.

Our two favorite jokes are: “What is Beethoven’s favorite fruit?” Answer: “Bananana . . . ”

And this riddle: “A cowboy rode into town on Friday, stayed three days and rode out on Friday. How did he do that?” Answer: “His horse’s name was Friday.”

Even though it is summer and we are officially done with fourth grade, we can only hope our joke tradition with the principal continues into fifth grade.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

