My mom owns a dance studio, and I help out a lot. I stock the refrigerator with water bottles, help manage storage, decorate for holiday events and sometimes manage the front desk.

I also clean and manage the lost-and-found. This is a lot more difficult than it sounds — people lose a lot of things. I found five phones in the past week.

During the school year, we do our regular classes, and then in late June or early July we have our annual recital, to show off what we learned throughout the year. We also have a summer camp, where students improve their dance skills. Every Wednesday we go on a trip to somewhere like Adventureland or Coney Island. Every Thursday we go to a local park; and every Friday we have a party. At the end of summer we have our Summer Bash, which is a smaller version of the recital and with only summer camp students performing.

On top of all this, we also have a competition team that faces off against other schools. Not to brag or anything, but we have a lot of trophies. We offer almost every type of dance style, including salsa, hip-hop, belly dancing and ballet. I take break-dancing, hip-hop and salsa.

If you want to learn how to dance or have a child who wants to learn, then I genuinely recommend coming here.

Info: Jorday Rivera’s Dance Studio, 102-19 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills, 718-275-4386, jorday.com

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside