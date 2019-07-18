Extra, extra! Read all about it! I’m going to tell you about a cool club at our school. It is journalism club, and I am a member.

Mr. David Falcone is the teacher who runs journalism club and he is the editor of our school newspaper, the Edgar Eagle.

Journalism club meets two times a month. We learn how to put a newspaper together. At our meetings, you pick a topic and then write about it. I interviewed Courtney Herbert, our vice principal, and then wrote about the interview. I also wrote an article called “Dogs vs. Cats” with my friends Louisa and Halle. It was a “fight” about which animal was better. It was fun to write.

Mr. Falcone edits our articles and puts them together into a newspaper. He puts photos in, too.

If you want to learn more about journalism, you should join or start a journalism club in your school. If your school doesn’t have a school newspaper, maybe it is something you can start when you head back in the fall. It’s a lot of fun work.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point