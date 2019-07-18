TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Get the scoop on school news from journalism club

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Sarah Bello, Massapequa Park

By Ashley O'Brien Kidsday Reporter
Print

Extra, extra! Read all about it! I’m going to tell you about a cool club at our school. It is journalism club, and I am a member.

Mr. David Falcone is the teacher who runs journalism club and he is the editor of our school newspaper, the Edgar Eagle.

Journalism club meets two times a month. We learn how to put a newspaper together. At our meetings, you pick a topic and then write about it. I interviewed Courtney Herbert, our vice principal, and then wrote about the interview. I also wrote an article called “Dogs vs. Cats” with my friends Louisa and Halle. It was a “fight” about which animal was better. It was fun to write.

Mr. Falcone edits our articles and puts them together into a newspaper. He puts photos in, too.

If you want to learn more about journalism, you should join or start a journalism club in your school. If your school doesn’t have a school newspaper, maybe it is something you can start when you head back in the fall. It’s a lot of fun work.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

By Ashley O'Brien Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Luke,5 and Julie,3 Potucek from Smithtown enjoy the Share your favorite family memories
The Harbes Family Farm celebrates its 30th anniversary Corn festival, more LI fun this week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search