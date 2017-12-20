Have you ever wanted to jump into a video game and be in the middle of all the action? Would you have the skill and brains to get through all of the levels in order to win? In the movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” four high school kids find an old video game and are drawn into the game, literally becoming the people they choose.

What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji, you live it. The kids need to save Jumanji from the evil man who stole the jewel and put Jumanji under a curse. They work hard together to try to beat the game. To beat it and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the scariest challenges of their lives. While they are stuck in the jungle, they learn a lot about each of their strengths. They build each other up to see how special each one of them can be, if only they believe in themselves.

You will love this adventure, especially with the cast of characters. Spencer, who is played by Dwayne Johnson, becomes Dr. Smolder Bravestone. He will wow you with his strength and determination. Bethany becomes Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black). He will keep you laughing as he portrays the girl, Bethany. Fridge (Kevin Hart) becomes Franklin “Moose” Finbar. He has the best comedic timing, and his remarks will crack you up. Martha (Karen Gillan) becomes Ruby Roundhouse. She goes from being a shy, quiet girl to a lethal defender. Lastly, Nick Jonas plays Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, who is the missing piece to this group.

We think “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is an awesome movie! As you’re watching it, you feel as if you are a part of it. The movie pulls you in and doesn’t let go until the last second. You will think you are in the jungle, right alongside the characters. We loved the battle scenes, and we also couldn’t stop laughing. This movie is perfect for everyone: Kids, teenagers and parents will all enjoy “Jumanji.” It’s a perfect movie to watch as a family! We give “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” 5 smiles!

Right after seeing the movie, we were able to interview singer and actor Nick Jonas, and we talked to him about his role in the film:

Was it hard to act in front of a green screen?

A little. You really have to use your imagination. It is not hard when you are working with people like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart. They all know what they are doing, so you just have to watch what they are doing and then apply to what you do.

Did you have to travel a lot to film “Jumanji”? If so, where?

I went to Hawaii to the island of Oahu. We did some shooting on the green screen stuff in Atlanta as well.

What was the most fun part about acting in this movie?

I think the most fun part was probably getting to work with Jack Black. He is so funny and so nice. I was happy to get the chance to work with him.

Can you relate to your character in the movie?

A little bit. My character doesn’t like to fly, and I don’t like to fly. He and I really connected that way. He is a pilot so at some point you just have to figure that part out. Thankfully he finally does.

What would you say was the biggest difference between the original “Jumanji” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”?

The biggest difference was basically the first one was a board game and this one is a video game, and that is a huge element to the film. On top of that the four characters and the body swap idea was really fun. It gives it a fresh take to this new “Jumanji” adventure.

Did you get annoyed with the drumming in the movie?

While we were shooting we didn’t hear it. They would say to us to pretend that you could hear the drumming. We were supposed to look up and act scared, but I would imagine if we had to hear it all the time, it would be pretty funny.