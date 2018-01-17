TODAY'S PAPER
Jump Rope for Heart is a fun fundraiser for heart disease

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Matthew Montesanto, West Islip

By Nolan Mooney Kidsday Reporter
Some people do lemonade stands to raise money for a good cause. I do something different.

Sometimes on Saturdays or Sundays, I go at 7 a.m. to my dad’s job at Atlantic Lexus of 110. We spend about an hour or two raising money for Jump Rope for Heart. Jump Rope for Heart is a program of the American Heart Association that raises money for heart conditions.

We made about $300 the first year. The most we ever made was about $500. We do this by getting sponsors for us. This cause is important because it helps look for cures for child heart disease or heart attacks.

In Manetuck Elementary School, if you are in fourth or fifth grade, you do Hoops for Heart. It’s the same idea, but instead of jump roping, you would play basketball. The younger kids do jump rope.

If you ever want to donate money to Jump Rope for Heart, you can always go to heart.org, the American Heart Association website. As you can see, it is very important to help raise money to save kids’ lives.

