TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

I'm a Belieber: My Justin Bieber collection

Kidsday reporter Sophie Clancy of Merrick with some

Kidsday reporter Sophie Clancy of Merrick with some of her Justin Bieber collectibles. Photo Credit: Clancy family

By Sophie Clancy Kidsday Reporter
Print

I collect Justin Bieber merchandise. I have had my collection since I was 5.

My collection consists of perfumes, posters, necklaces, dolls, T-shirts, cardboard cutouts and more. Prices can vary from 99 cents to almost $70! Why are some items so expensive? Some items are considered rare, usually because they are no longer made. For example, an original Justin Bieber One Less Lonely Girl Doll can go for almost $200. Other, less expensive items, such as buttons and necklaces, can go from 99 cents to $10.

As Justin matured, so did his merchandise. His "merch" from his younger years was targeted toward younger fans. They were able to attract younger fans by using bright colors, flowers, and hearts. In Justin’s more current years, his stuff is designed for teens and adults.  

Justin is not the only celebrity who has a merchandise line. Many of your favorite stars do, too. Will you start a collection of your favorite celebrity?

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School

By Sophie Clancy Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

More than 150 vendor tables make up this LI reptile expo, more fun this week
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Joyce Raimondo led a workshop for kids on Oct. Children taught Jackson Pollock's drip painting method
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search