LI kid recommends Kalahari Resorts in Pennsylvania

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Jaden Alessio Kidsday Reporter
Kalahari Resorts is located in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania. I really like going there, and here are the reasons why I think you should vacation there, too:

The lines for the rides aren’t too long. That’s because lifeguards get people down the slide in less than a minute.

It is close to New York. It depends on where you are in New York. Most vacations have long drives; this vacation doesn’t. It is about a 2 1⁄2-hour drive to get there from Stony Brook.

You can rent a cabana for a day. It costs extra money, but it’s worth it because your items won’t get stolen.

There are good restaurants right inside. There is Italian food, there is a burger restaurant and much more. At the Italian place, I got pizza. That’s what I think is the best there. I also got burgers with a side of fries.

It’s America’s largest indoor water park. Kalahari is huge and has so many waterslides to ride, it is a great experience and is a great family vacation. Learn more at kalahariresorts.com/pennsylvania

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

By Jaden Alessio Kidsday Reporter

