If you are looking for something to do this summer on Long Island, Meschutt Beach in Hampton Bays is a fun place to go with family and friends. Meschutt Beach offers some great activities to do in the great Peconic Bay.

Kayaking is my favorite. Kayaking is when you sit in a small canoe-like boat, legs in front, and move forward using paddles. There is a kayak rental place nearby: P & L Watersports, on Canal Road and Old North Highway.

I have gone kayaking many times with my cousins. The first time I went was with my cousin Lily; we didn’t know how to turn around, so we drifted past the supervised ropes. It took us a while to learn and understand how to steer the right way, but once you get a handle on it, you’ll have a great time.

Even if you don’t enjoy kayaking you can still do different things at Meschutt. Beyond the playground and sandy shore, this mellow beach features beautiful views of the Peconic Bay. They have a beach hut where you can get chicken, burgers, fries, ice cream and more. It’s a great place to exercise and take in the beautiful views.

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School