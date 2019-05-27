TODAY'S PAPER
Kayaking is a great way to explore the waters around Long Island

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Kelis McKenzie Kidsday Reporter
What is a kayak, you may ask? It is a type of canoe. The kayak design comes from the arctic region, and it was used for centuries to get from place to place and for hunting on the water.

Today kayaks are very popular all over the world. One place you may see a kayak is at a beach, in the summer, spring and fall. You might even see some people kayaking in the winter.

There are many places you can take a kayak on Long Island’s North Fork. If you’re in Orient, you can go to Orient State Park. There are lots of places that you can put your kayak in. There are beautiful waterways throughout Long Beach Bay, which is also in Orient. If you want to take a day trip to Shelter Island, there are lots of beautiful places to kayak. The Nature Conservancy on Shelter Island is the perfect place to go.

Here are few places to rent a kayak: Peconic Paddler in Riverhead, Eagle’s Neck Paddling in Orient on the Main Road, and Peconic Water Sports in Southold.

People use kayaks to go on adventures and explore the seas. Just pull off the road and put your kayak into the water, and have fun.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

By Kelis McKenzie Kidsday Reporter

