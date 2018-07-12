Recently we were able to visit the set of the CBS-TV show “Kevin Can Wait” and interview actress Mary-Charles Jones, who stars as Sara Gable. We had so much fun watching her film a scene with Kevin James. We were so disappointed when we found out that the show has since been canceled.

Were you really nervous when you got this part?

I think when I first found out that I got this part, I was more excited. But when I was going into the room to do my scenes with Kevin [James], I was really nervous. It was basically me and Kevin sitting next to each other doing scenes, and then the writers left the room to write a whole new scene for me and Kevin to do together.

How do you juggle school and acting?

I try. I do online school so most of my work is on my computer, and then I have time permitted on set where I can do some schoolwork. There are days when I am like, I don’t want to do school on a Friday, and I will put it all off until Saturday.

Who has been your favorite guest star on the show?

Oh, gosh! I wasn’t here when Adam Sandler was on, but I came and saw the live show because I wanted to meet him. He was super-cool, and I also met his wife, Jackie Sandler, and she was so nice. She is hilarious and just like chill.

When you are not acting, what do you like to do?

I like to watch my sisters play soccer, and they play for their school team. I like to sing, so I like to take voice lessons.

Is Kevin James a great actor to work with?

He is the best. I could not ask for a better actor to work with. Sometimes if we are doing a scene and it is not working out, we can ad-lib other stuff and throw other stuff in. Kevin is really good at that. He can make things funny when it isn’t.

What advice do you have for a young aspiring actor?

Don’t let the “no’s” in your life get you down. I have been acting since I was 4, and I auditioned for shows eight years in a row, and this is the first show that I have been on. You have to understand that there are going to be people who are going to say you are not the right look or this isn’t for you. You have to keep on pursuing it.

Who is your celebrity crush?

It’s probably Jace Norman on “Henry Danger.” Now it is all out in the world!

Do your brothers or sisters ever come on the set?

Yes. I have two younger sisters, Maggie and Lillian, and they’ve come on the set two or three times. They also do acting, so I have been on the sets that they have been on, too.

How do you memorize your lines for each episode?

Usually I read them before I go to bed. It would be the last thing I was doing before I go to sleep. Our script changes a lot, so I will work on them just before we shoot the scene and then throw them behind the couch and hope that I remember them.

What cast member makes you laugh the most and why?

It is probably a tie between Taylor [Spreitler] and James [DiGiacomo]. James will say stupid, dumb things, and then you will take a second and be like, “What did you just say?” Taylor likes to mess around with all of us. And then there is Kevin, but that is just a given.

If you could meet your idol, who would it be?

Tina Fey. I love how she chooses roles. My first question would probably be a cheesy joke about “Mean Girls.”

Who would you say is your best friend on the show?

I would say Taylor. She grew up on a show when she was my age, so if I have questions I can always go to her. She has gone through this process already.

If you could have any animal as a pet, what would it be?

I really want a golden doodle. My mom is not 100 percent ready for another dog. They are just so nice and so cute.

Are you into fashion?

There are times when I really want to put together an outfit and look super-cool. And then there are times when my granddad will come up to me and ask why I dress like I am homeless all the time. I just like to be comfy.

What has been the most difficult challenge in your career?

It was probably those eight years when I was auditioning for shows and never getting anything. There was a point where I was testing for four different shows, and I got told “no” for all of them. I was really discouraged, but I learned from that. If it is something that you really want to do, you have to continue pursuing it.

What is the best and worst things about acting?

The best I would say getting to meet all the different people that you get to work with. The worst? I would say there are people who are really healthy and they pass around green smoothies, and I say can we get some milkshakes around here?

Who was one of the best people you have worked with?

I would say Melissa McCarthy. Even though it was an adult movie [“Identity Thief”], she really took the time to help me and my sisters.

What other skills do you want to master?

I want to pursue singing. I want to be a dolphin trainer — I know, super-weird, but I want to be one. That would be super-cool.

Who messes up their lines the most?

The script changes a lot so I am going to say a blanket — everyone! Literally it could be five minutes before and the script changes, and we have to learn all new lines.

What has been your favorite episode on the show?

The one where I went on the date at the roller skating rink. I like to roller skate, so I got to roller skate for a whole entire day, and it ended up being a really funny episode.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre