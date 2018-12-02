TODAY'S PAPER
Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal: Electronic diary has games, camera

Kidsday reporter Emily Shah tested Kidi Secrets Selfie

Kidsday reporter Emily Shah tested Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal, an electronic diary with games and a camera. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Emily Shah Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal (VTech) is bigger than a phone but smaller than most tablets and can be locked (which is great if you have a nosy big brother like I do). To unlock it you can either scan your face or set up a password.

There are 20 activities and games included. It shows the date and time and you can choose your background just for this part. It also has a camera on the back and the front. The speaker is located on the back of the journal. Some of the other features include a Music Player, My Diary, My Stylist, My Games, Facial Recognition, My Pet Friend, Photo Fun and My Tools. You can purchase the Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal and more.

It takes a little while to scan your face, probably because the quality of the camera is not great. You can enter a password if it can’t scan your face. I wish the screen was a little bigger. My favorite part of the Kidi Secrets Selfie Journal is that you can program the date and time, and the games are good quality and super fun. I think it is a good starter journal, but as you get older you might want something different.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

