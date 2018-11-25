Kidi Super Star Karaoke: Something to sing about

The Kidi Super Star Karaoke System (VTech) is used to sing along with your favorite songs. It can be connected to your phone so you can play your own music, and you can put disco lights on and add effects like clapping, laughing, whistling and drums. There’s also a “star” button if you want to hear show music. It’s very exciting with all those sound effects.

My thoughts about the karaoke machine are that it could have had more of a music selection and it should include another microphone. My one wish is that I would have liked it if the disco lights moved instead of staying steady. But it does have a loud volume, so I was able to hear the music. I had a good time using it at my house with my friends. Everyone liked singing along and having fun.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury