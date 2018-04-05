Do you want to become wealthy one day? The world is revolving around technology, so you might want to learn how to code. I took kidOYO at the Stony Brook University campus (for other Long Island locations, visit kidoyo.com).

In the computer science area, kidOYO is a camp that teaches you how to code. Whether you’re new or not, kidOYO makes things very understandable. They teach you step-by-step how to make your own functional game. You’ll also make a bunch of new friends along the way who have the same interests as you do.

KidOYO has a wide variety of coding languages that you can learn, some harder than others. For example, Unity is way harder than Scratch. You start off on an easy language, then they let you choose what you want to do. They also have their own site where kidOYO students can interact on a public wall.

They also have puzzles that are easy and fun. Sometimes before we start a class, we do some of them to get our brains going.

We also go to different mentors per language. The mentor in your group is an expert at their code. If you don’t like that type of code, you’re free to change groups. This camp is also independent. For the last hour to 45 minutes they let you play around with the code.

There is also a day in this camp called demo-day. It’s when friends and relatives come to see your hard work and dedication to your coding projects. Look at this site for upcoming events: kidoyo.com/nyevents. I hope to see you there.

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket