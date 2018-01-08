DEAR KIDSDAY: I am an 11-year-girl and I have an older brother who gets in trouble a lot. He needs some better friends. What can I do?

Scared Sis

DEAR SCARED SIS: It is good that you see that your brother needs help. If he is with the wrong crowd, he could get into more and more trouble as he gets older. Mabye there is another school nearby that he can transfer to and get a fresh start. Let him hang around your friends (and maybe they have older siblings for him to play with too) so that he is not bored or looking for trouble. Let your parents know that you know and you are worried about him. Sometimes doing volunteer work can also help a troubled kid. Maybe both of you can do something together in the community. School sports and clubs are also good things to do.

DEAR KIDSDAY: I have a problem. I am a 13-year-old girl and I am being made fun of. Kids make fun of me because of my appearance.

Big Kid

DEAR BIG KID: It is hard to do, but you have to try to ignore them. If the bullies see that you are upset, they will continue to make fun of you. If there are a few kids who are doing it all the time, tell your parents or teachers so they can help you as well. One panelist also said you have to feel good about yourself on the inside, too, and remember that we all look different. Find kids who have things in common with you. When you have a group of friends that you can depend on, things might get better. There are always going to be mean people — do your best to ignore them and avoid them.

A panel of kids answers these letters. Do you have a problem? Send it to Dear Kidsday, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747. Or email us: kidsday@newsday.com