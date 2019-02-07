If you have a phone, one of the things kids like a lot are apps. Here are six of the top ones that our classmates like a lot. Best of all, these apps are free:

Bike Race: The boys said they really like this app and they enjoy playing it. In the game you are driving around loops, tracks and jumps. Most boys say this game is fun to play.

Geometry Dash: A lot of the boys said Geometry Dash is very entertaining and is the perfect game to play when you are bored. Geometry Dash is not an app that will get rid of stress. You might get frustrated with different levels.

Angry Birds: Most boys thought it was a great app and loved it. Angry Birds is a very cool game, and you unlock new birds as you accomplish new and harder levels. A lot of the boys find this is an incredible app and enjoy it very much.

Gachaverse: Most of the girls thought it was good and said it was entertaining. It is a very fun game for someone who is interested in writing a play or becoming a journalist or even wanting to become an animator.

Paint by Number: The girls loved it. They said it was a very good app and they really enjoyed it. What is great about this app is that not only can you play it for fun, you also can go on if you are stressed about something. Also, the app is fun because it’s kind of like a problem-solving game. That’s because almost every color has a hidden spot you need to find in order to complete the picture.

Roblox: Our last app, Roblox, is for both boys and girls. Most of the kids said they love Roblox because there are so many mini games. Some of the kids said they enjoyed playing it because they could interact with other people and play the mini games with their friends.

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks’ fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge