A book club is one more summer adventure

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Kathleen Cooney

By Kathleen Cooney Kidsday Reporter
Print

Do you want to start a book club? Some kids might say, “No, I do not like to read,” but I joined one, and it was so much fun! It is a great way to hang out with friends and new friends who share the same interests as you. Here is how to start one:

Grab some friends or people who like to read. Tell them you want to start a book club. If they say yes, get a time, date and place, but make sure you have time to read the whole book before the start date. Give some suggestions on possible books to read. Take some notes so you can discuss!

Once you are done with that, you are going to want to have everyone bring something like . . . snacks and sweets would be good. Everyone can bring questions about the book. You can also bring a piece of paper for ideas of what you may want to read next.

You also need questions to ask about the book, like these:

Did you like or dislike the book, and why? What would you change about the book? Which characters do you like or dislike? Why? Can you connect to this story or any of the characters? How?

Thanks for reading!

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Kathleen Cooney Kidsday Reporter

