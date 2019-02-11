Our celebrity crushes

It’s Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air. What words come to mind when you think of Valentine’s Day? Maybe words like love, dating and crushes. So we decided to ask the students at RJO Intermediate School to see who would be their celebrity crush or Valentine. You know you have one, so stop pretending!

The choices for boys were Kesha, Selena Gomez, Arianna Grande and Taylor Swift, and the choices for the girls were Shawn Mendez, Justin Bieber, Drake and Justin Timberlake.

The results for the boys were:

Ariana Grande: 87

Taylor Swift: 60

Selena Gomez: 23

Kesha: 1

Boys like singer Ariana Grande. She has been on so many popular shows and is one of the best singers around right now.

The results for the girls were:

Justin Timberlake: 68

Drake: 57

Shawn Mendez: 42

Justin Bieber: 6

Justin Timberlake was the big winner for the girls!

We asked a few kids why they picked that celebrity as their crush or Valentine. Jenna, 8, said she likes Justin Timberlake the best because she loves his voice and songs. Branden, 9, chose Ariana Grande because of her amazing songs and her performances. Ethan, 9, also chose Ariana Grande because he thinks she looks and sound very good. Hayli, 9, chose Justin Timberlake because he sounds very good. Nicole, 10, chose Drake because she likes Drake’s songs.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park