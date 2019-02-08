It's nice to have your own money to spend on the things you like.

Some kids like to spend the money they earn on things like getting V-bucks on Fortnite, Robux on Roblox, slime or slime ingredients, squishes and fidget spinners. Some ways that you can earn your own money is by doing chores around your house, making a lemonade stand or even having a garage sale.

One way I earn extra money is by working at my grandma’s hair salon. The experience is amazing. I sweep the floors when people are done getting their haircut and I work the front desk of her salon.

At the end of the day, I help my grandma separate the money to pay all the workers. At that time, my grandma also pays me $5 for helping out for the day. I love working and helping my grandma at her hair salon.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park