TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
46° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Helping my grandma out at the hair salon

Kidsday staff artist Matthew Faraci, Sayville

Kidsday staff artist Matthew Faraci, Sayville Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Julianna LaMaida Kidsday Reporter
Print

It's nice to have your own money to spend on the things you like.

Some kids like to spend the money they earn on things like getting V-bucks on Fortnite, Robux on Roblox, slime or slime ingredients, squishes and fidget spinners. Some ways that you can earn your own money is by doing chores around your house, making a lemonade stand or even having a garage sale.

One way I earn extra money is by working at my grandma’s hair salon. The experience is amazing. I sweep the floors when people are done getting their haircut and I work the front desk of her salon.

At the end of the day, I help my grandma separate the money to pay all the workers. At that time, my grandma also pays me $5 for helping out for the day. I love working and helping my grandma at her hair salon. 

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park

By Julianna LaMaida Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Christian Brodersen of Bellmore hoists his son, Axel, LI pools you can swim without a membership
Madeline Tourin 4 (left) and Lilly Carrol 4 6 new interactive spaces for kids at LI libraries
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of No school, no problem: We found 36 fun things to do on LI
True and her friends try to celebrate Happy New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in February
Pair this adorable red monster with the Sweet Valentine's Day gifts for your little loves
The seasonal spin on Oreo cookies feature the New Valentine's Day treats to try now