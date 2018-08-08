We love our parents! Sometimes we think we are just like them in so many ways and other times we don’t like to be like them at all.

If you were to describe yourself, would you say you are more like your mom, more like your dad, a little of both or completely different? Here is what I found out asking other fourth-grade kids:

Like Dad: 16

Like Mom: 11

Like both: 15

Completely different: 13

Not really a big surprise. It was mostly boys who said they were a lot like Dad and mostly girls who said they were a lot like Mom.

It was interesting to see that so many kids thought they weren’t like their parents at all. Being in the same house with them would make you think they would be a little bit like them.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley