Have you ever wanted a pet but never got one? The same thing happened to me. My parents wouldn’t allow me to have one, not because they’re mean, but because they didn’t think I could accept the responsibility of taking care of an animal.

It’s harder than it seems to take good care of one little animal. Are you really going to sweep your dog’s hair every day or pick up after it? All those things you have to do and not your parents.

Also, you’ll need to get your pet’s vaccines, equipment, food, etc. Can you really do everything? What’s going to happen when you’re in school and it has to go for a walk? Who’s going to take care of your pet while everyone is gone?

It might be too much responsibility, and your parents might not be sure if you’re qualified. But if you answered all these questions, you might be able to have a pet. Good luck with your furry friend.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone