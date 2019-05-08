I really enjoyed watching the new TV show “Kid Stew,” which just started airing this Saturday on WLIW. In every episode, the characters time travel to meet different people and observe firsthand different events in history. It is fun, funny and most of all, really interesting. I watched this with my classmates and we really like the phone booth time machine. We all thought it was really cool.

I loved that each character had their own journey and explored something different in “Kid Stew”! We thought how much fun it would be if we could be able to do that.

In each episode I learned a bit about a lot of different topics. One of my favorites is "Kid Stew 201," where the characters Madison and Satine travel back in time and meet the Wright brothers. They are talking about different forms of transportation and then they suggest they are going to invent something even better. I wish I could travel back in time and predict the future.

I also liked the episodes about sloths. They were cool too. I want to learn more about them, they seem interesting and the episode sparked my curiosity. In upcoming episodes they will also meet Marie Curie, Alexander Graham Bell and Pablo Picasso. Besides meeting famous people in history, they also investigate and find out about other interesting events in our past. This show would be great for kids ages 4-10.

Tune in Saturday at 9 a.m. on WLIW. You will not be disappointed. The series was created by author James Patterson. You may know him as Jimmy Patterson and all his great kids books such as “Middle School” and the “Max Einstein” series.