When you get older, you start to buy things on your own, but your parents won’t give you money all the time. Here are some ways to make money in the summer.

RECYCLE It is a great way to help the environment and make some money. Maybe try going around your neighborhood collecting cans and bottles. Then cash them in.

WALK DOGS If you love dogs and are a person who loves the outdoors, it is a perfect thing to do. If you have neighbors with dogs, walk to their house and ask them if you can walk their dog. It is up to the owner how much you get paid.

BABYSIT Babysitting is a great way to get money. You can ask anyone you know with younger kids to babysit for them. This job will earn you more than walking dogs and recycling. Also, if you’re a kid person, then this is the perfect job for you.

SELL UNWANTED THINGS When you get older and don’t have younger siblings, you don’t need toys from when you were 4. So sell some of them. You can set your own price, but don’t make the price too high or else no one will buy anything.

SET UP A LEMONADE STAND This one has been around for a long time, but you can still make some money. At the stand you can also sell water and cookies if you like baking. You can set your own price and meet some new people.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre