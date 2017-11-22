We had the opportunity to meet actor and comedian Kel Mitchell recently in Manhattan. He is on “Game Shakers,” one of our favorite shows on Nickelodeon. He was so funny when we first met him. He gave us all fist bumps, and even funnier was that he asked us to pose for a selfie. He told us he was going to put our selfie on his Instagram page: iamkelmitchell.

When we interviewed him he was so laid-back and friendly. As a celebrity, we couldn’t believe how much time he gives back to other people. He told us he goes to schools to talk to youths about making right choices and being positive. He explained how important family is and to always respect your parents and teachers. He goes to church and loves to spend lots of time with his family.

He was in Manhattan to talk about his big crossover show “Game Shakers and Henry Danger,” which airs this Saturday at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon. We asked him about the special. He said, “It’s going to be 90 minutes long. It’s the Nick shows ‘Game Shakers’ and ‘Henry Danger’ joining forces, and we’re super excited about it. It’s going to have action. It’s a lot of music in it. It’s a lot of action from superheroes tied to it as well. And with my character in the story, and with Double G, is that Snoop Dogg is having a charity concert and Double G, you know, he’s crazy at times. So he wants to show Snoop Dogg that he’s a better superstar than him. And so he has a revenge charity concert against Snoop Dogg’s charity concert because Double G feels he can make more money at his charity concert than Snoop Dogg and so we have this big concert.

“But then Dr. Maniac from ‘Henry Danger,’ he comes in and he’s trying to like sabotage the concert and do some crazy stuff there, so I’m going to need help from Kid Danger and Captain Man. They come and help me and that’s all I can tell you. But it’s going to be awesome. It’s a lot of fun. Everybody does a great job in it. And we all shoot on the same lot, so we have ‘Henry Danger’ on one side and we have ‘Game Shakers’ and we all hang out during lunch and between rehearsals and stuff like that, so like we really want to work together. And that’s how we came up with ‘Danger Games.’ So make sure you guys check it out.”

We also asked him some other questions. We said, “First, since you are a standup comedian, where do you perform? Also, are kids allowed at your shows?”

Kel answered that he has two different types of audiences. He has his ’90s comedy and his today comedy. But everything he does is clean.

The next question was about his old show, “Kenan & Kel.”

We asked, “In the ‘I Dropped the Screw in the Tuna’ episode, who came up with the testimony in the courtroom scene?”

He answered that the director makes him say his lines from the script twice. Then they are allowed to improvise their lines. He said that for the courtroom scene he used a lot of body comedy, and the three-minute skit turned into something longer. And usually when they improvise the improvising ends up on TV.

Another question we asked was, “Is ‘Good Burger’ one of your best movies?” He said yes and that he enjoyed riding in the burger mobile down the street.

We also asked him about his first acting job. He said that when he was young he did a lot of theater.

We asked him what else he does when he is not performing but still on set. He said that he prays and tells everyone that this is team effort.

“Do you do a charity?” we asked. He said he does do charity. He helps out the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kel had us smiling during the interview and we think he liked us asking questions about projects he did years ago. We loved when he told us about driving through Hollywood in a big pickle. What’s even better was that we got to see a sneak peek of the new crossover episode of “Game Shakers” and “Henry Danger,” and it looks really funny, so be sure to tune in! Kel is an amazing person and we had fun meeting him.