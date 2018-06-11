TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Changing their hair color

Kidsday reporters Nicholas Ambrosio, left, and Nathan Wachter

Kidsday reporters Nicholas Ambrosio, left, and Nathan Wachter each bleached. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Nicholas Ambrosio and Nathan Wachter Kidsday Reporters
Print

When the school year starts, everyone is looking for a new trend like fidget spinners and that kind of stuff. Our friend’s brother CJ was bleaching his hair for the varsity soccer team and had some bleach left over. His brother Christian used the extra bleach for his hair.

Nathan: I saw Christian’s hair and told my mom I would like to bleach my hair. And because of that, Nicholas joined in.

Nicholas: I was at my Aunt Jenn’s house and she works at a hair salon. She wanted to bleach my hair, and I did too, so we did it.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Nicholas Ambrosio and Nathan Wachter Kidsday Reporters

More Family

INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
Dads get free admission on June 17 at 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids