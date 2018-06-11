When the school year starts, everyone is looking for a new trend like fidget spinners and that kind of stuff. Our friend’s brother CJ was bleaching his hair for the varsity soccer team and had some bleach left over. His brother Christian used the extra bleach for his hair.

Nathan: I saw Christian’s hair and told my mom I would like to bleach my hair. And because of that, Nicholas joined in.

Nicholas: I was at my Aunt Jenn’s house and she works at a hair salon. She wanted to bleach my hair, and I did too, so we did it.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park