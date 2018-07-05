With the rise of technology, a very important question that should be asked is whether kids should be able to have electronics in their room when they go to sleep. What do you think?

I think kids should not have electronics in their room because the light tricks their eyes. The eyes believe that it is daytime and it makes it very hard to fall asleep. The light communicates to the brain that because there is light, the body should be awake.

According to the Sleep Foundation, “Studies have shown that even our small electronic devices emit sufficient light to miscue the brain and promote wakefulness. Children are particularly susceptible to the light that can affect how they sleep and act on a daily basis.”

Electronics have also become addictive. Kids don’t know how to stop using them and find themselves attached. They are used to getting things whenever they want them, too, which I’m told is not a good thing. It is also said that kids are not getting the basic sleep requirements, and enough sleep is an important factor for growth, learning, mood, creativity and weight control. Even though computers, TVs and cellphones are fun and necessary to complete homework sometimes, the amount of screen time we get should be cut down a lot.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School