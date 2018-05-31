Kids out here on the North Fork have many great places to visit, and you can visit them too when you make a trip this summer. Here are a few of my favorites:

HARBES FARM is one of the most popular farms on the North Fork. It has fun things like go-kart racing, pig races, bounce pads, mazes, apple-picking and sport games. There are three locations: two in Riverhead and one in Mattituck. Info: harbesfamilyfarm.com

MAGIC FOUNTAIN If you are in the mood for some delicious homemade ice cream, try this shop. It’s got cool flavors like red velvet and Lots of Stuff, which is a real flavor. Info: 9825 Main Rd., Mattituck, magicfountainicecream.net

LOVE LANE SWEET SHOPPE Do you like candy and toys? If so, this the perfect place for you. You can get personalized signs to remind you of your visit on the North Fork and excellent treats, from candy to jam. Info: 125 Love Lane, Mattituck, lovelanesweets.com

CEDARS GOLF CLUB. Do you want to learn to play golf, or get to be a better player? Well, if so, in the summer there is an amazing golf camp. They have leagues, lessons and a par 3 course that is great for beginners. Info: 305 Cases Lane, Cutchogue, 631-734-6363, cedarsgolfclub.com

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School