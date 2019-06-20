TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

What kind of hero would you want to be?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Anay Kaul Kidsday Reporter
Print

A hero is someone who helps others with special powers or tools and is also a person someone who is kind and has a big heart. I asked 150 kids to see if they would rather be a famous hero or an unknown real-life hero. Here are my results:

Famous hero: 60

Real-life hero: 90

My friend Luke said he would be a real-life hero who nobody knows because it brings joy to someone in real life. Another student said he would be a famous hero because one can be rich and well-known or have “superpowers.”

Personally, I agree with being an anonymous real-life hero because one can bring real joy and happiness in the world, and you can also save lives.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury

By Anay Kaul Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 42 indoor places to play on LI
A new group of Monster Pets embark on New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in June
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Father's Day at Lombardi's on the Bay - Share your favorite family memories
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search