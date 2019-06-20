What kind of hero would you want to be?

A hero is someone who helps others with special powers or tools and is also a person someone who is kind and has a big heart. I asked 150 kids to see if they would rather be a famous hero or an unknown real-life hero. Here are my results:

Famous hero: 60

Real-life hero: 90

My friend Luke said he would be a real-life hero who nobody knows because it brings joy to someone in real life. Another student said he would be a famous hero because one can be rich and well-known or have “superpowers.”

Personally, I agree with being an anonymous real-life hero because one can bring real joy and happiness in the world, and you can also save lives.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury