Discovery Family’s hit animated TV series “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” just started its eighth season. We went to Manhattan to meet Tara Strong.

You may not recognize her name, but we are sure you recognize her voice! She is a very famous voice actor who plays Twilight Sparkle, Bubbles, Raven and even Timmy Turner, among so many other voices she does for TV shows and movies. In fact, we asked her how many voices she does and Tara replied, laughing, “Hundreds!”

Before we sat down and started our interview, we did a big group hug. After we settled in, we asked her lots of questions. We asked her how she is able to keep her voice healthy. She said she doesn’t yell or smoke.

We asked if there was ever one character she would like to be in real life. She admitted that was a tough question, but she decided Twilight Sparkle from “My Little Pony” was the one for her because she can cast spells and fly.

Tara has been doing voice work for a long time. We were surprised to learn she was 13 when she started, and she was doing the voice for “Hello Kitty.”

Tara does so many voices we wanted to know if she ever forgets what her real voice is like. She laughed and said, “Yes. I’m Unikitty from 9 a.m. to noon, and Ben from 10 on!”

She has been on so many shows that we also wanted to know if she ever has bloopers. Tara told us there were too many to count.

We also like that she is as hyper as her character Unikitty. Tara told us she decided to be that way because Unikitty is the main character, so she has a lot of lines!

Tara sometimes has to do two voices in one show, such as “The Fairly OddParents.” We asked her what that was like, and she said sometimes she has to do many additional voices in a show.

After the questions, Tara gave us a quiz. She did a voice, and we had to guess which character it belonged to. We got most of them right! She did Chowder, Timmy Turner, Ben 10, and more. When we were about to leave, we had her to sign some stuff for us, then took a lot of pictures together.

As we talked about it afterward, we decided it was one of the best days in our lives!