I’ve been a member of the Junior Rangers program for about five years. It is a club that you sign up for, and the best part about it is that it’s free! You get many perks and chances to meet former New York Rangers hockey players.

Every year, they send me a package with my new membership card, games and toys. I also received a pledge stating that I promise to be a good team player, be respectful and exercise daily and eat healthily. They basically welcome you to the club and tell you about the different perks. This year I got a mini table hockey set.

One of the best things about being a Junior Ranger is the local GoSkate events where you get to skate for free and meet Rangers alumni. I’ve been to events at Long Beach Ice Arena, Northwell Health Ice Center and Yankee Stadium for the 2014 Winter Classic. I got to meet great players like Anson Carter, Stéphane Matteau, Chris and Peter Ferraro, Nick Fotiu, Jay Wells, Tom Laidlaw and Gilles Villemure. I skated with all these greats and took pictures, and they signed pictures, pucks, jerseys and hats.

But wait, there’s more. You get access to special prices on Rangers tickets, invitations to select Rangers events, a monthly newsletter, and offers and discounts on hockey gear and other merchandise.

If this sounds good to you, sign up at nwsdy.li/juniorrangers

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square