Recently, we had the pleasure of going to the newly opened restaurant and music hall, Opry City Stage, in the heart of Times Square. When we first walked into the restaurant, we were face to face with a wax figure of Johnny Cash. There was also a gift shop where you could buy T-shirts, cowboy hats and other country music memorabilia. The staff was super kind and friendly.

When we arrived at the hostess station we were greeted by the manager, Mairead Duffy, who was nice enough to give us a backstage tour of this four-story restaurant. The second and third floors both overlook the stage where musicians from all over the country show off their talents. The walls are decorated with artwork and clothing from all sorts of famous country stars. Our favorite piece of artwork was one made of 10,000 guitar picks.

The top floor is a private area used for small concerts put on by some of the biggest names in country music. Tickets for those events are sold separately. We didn’t spend much time up there, but it was really cool. It had guitars, pictures and more.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We had the pleasure of eating lunch on the day we visited. Some items from the delicious Southern menu we tried were BBQ-slathered crispy chicken tenders, smoked brisket hash, hot chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. We all loved the food; it was just as great as the staff.

While we ate, we listened to a band called The Sheriff and the Deputy. It played three sets while we enjoyed our meal. During the day, the band plays 20 minutes on and 20 minutes off, and you will know practically every song!

Are you in the mood for dancing? Every Tuesday in May, you can take two-step dancing lessons from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be live music to make it even more fun.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the Mairead and ask her about how the restaurant finds performers. She told us that everyone they choose has to be approved by the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Surprisingly, many of the country bands who play at the restaurant are from New York.

Overall, the restaurant was great. We liked the food, the hospitality and structure of the building. We all had a great time.

We would definitely recommend that everyone, but most especially country music lovers, make a stop at this fun place the next time they visit Manhattan. It is located at 1604 Broadway. Find out more online: oprycitystage.com.