Dear Kidsday: Am I in love?

Are you too young to be in love? Who knows, but we were talking about it in class one day when we were answering some Dear Kidsday problem letters.

For example, one girl wasn’t sure if a boy liked her and in another letter the boy didn’t know how to tell the girl that he liked her. Just for the fun of it, I came up with a few questions you need to ask yourself (about him or her) if you want to be sure:

How much do you like him?

How long have you known him?

Are you friends?

Does he know you like him?

Do you think he likes you?

When do you talk most?

Sign up for the Fall Frights newsletter! Haunted happenings, creepy cocktails, not-so-spooky kids events: Be the first to know about Halloween fun all month long on LI. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What do you talk about with him?

Does he ever look at you?

Does he flirt with you?

Is he in a relationship?

Does your crush like you?

Of all the problem letters we answered in class, most kids in our class liked answering the romance Dear Kidsday letters the more than the others. A few kids admitted that they had secret crushes, but most kids thought we were too young and probably being friends was the best way to be right now.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School