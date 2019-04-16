TODAY'S PAPER
Getting a sewing machine and learning to create fashion

Kidsday reporter Adrianna Pust, of Canaan Elementary School

Kidsday reporter Adrianna Pust, of Canaan Elementary School in Patchogue, wants to work as a fashion designer someday. Photo Credit: Pust family

By Adrianna Pust Kidsday Reporter
When I grow up I want to be a fashion designer. My grandma taught me how to sew when I was 7 years old, and my aunt taught me to knit.

I got a sewing machine for Christmas. I like to make my own designs. I like to draw and color my designs before I make the clothing. I like to make the clothing pop out with bright colors and funky designs. I don’t like plain designs. I need it to pop.

I like to put little accessories on the clothing. I also love to make accessories like bags, hats, necklaces, scarves, bracelets, rings and headbands.

I can’t wait to learn more about design and fashion. I do this about twice a month and it is a great hobby right now. I can’t wait for it to be my career.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

