LI kid collects sneakers

There is one thing you probably have and love if you are reading this article: sneakers. But I can tell you one thing, you probably don’t have as many sneakers as I have.

It all started two years ago, when I was in second grade, with a pair of LeBron Soldier 8s. Back then I thought they were really cool, but in third grade I started to get a few more sneakers, like the LeBron 13s and the LeBron Soldier 10s.

Now in fourth grade, I clean sneakers for money and I sell sneakers, too. I have a very nice collection of 16 pairs, but I feel I can still make improvements to it.

There are a lot of sneakers I want, but some of them are very expensive. Three shoes I would like are the Camo nmds (made by adidas), Pharrell Human Races (adidas) and the Nike Air Mags. If you don’t know what they are, then watch the movie “Back to the Future 2,” and you will see Marty McFly put on self-tying shoes — these are based on those shoes he wore. The shoes in real life are actually self-tying shoes.

I still can’t believe my sneakerhead life started in second grade, and from now on sneakers will always be part of my life.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School