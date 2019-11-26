TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

A surprising lost-and-found story

The lost-and-found creepy-but-wonderful bracelet in the hands of

The lost-and-found creepy-but-wonderful bracelet in the hands of Kidsday reporter Mackenzie Pollack. Credit: Nancy Feinstein

By Mackenzie Pollack Kidsday Reporter
Print

One day, my friend Liana and I went to the beach with our siblings and our moms. Liana was wearing a bracelet from her grandmother. When we were swimming, Liana lost her bracelet.

She didn’t even notice that she'd lost her bracelet until a nice lady walked up to us and asked Liana specifically if the bracelet was hers. In the lady’s hand was Liana’s bracelet!

It was awesome that Liana go it back, but how did the lady know the bracelet was Liana’s? There were so many other people at the beach that the bracelet could have belonged to, but the lady came directly to Liana. So, to us, this bracelet is kind of creepy, but also wonderful!

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park

By Mackenzie Pollack Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses 25 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Looks like there might be more than one Turkey trots, more LI fun this week
Christian Brodersen of Bellmore hoists his son, Axel, LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 17 places to see Santa on LI
This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search