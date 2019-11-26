A surprising lost-and-found story

One day, my friend Liana and I went to the beach with our siblings and our moms. Liana was wearing a bracelet from her grandmother. When we were swimming, Liana lost her bracelet.

She didn’t even notice that she'd lost her bracelet until a nice lady walked up to us and asked Liana specifically if the bracelet was hers. In the lady’s hand was Liana’s bracelet!

It was awesome that Liana go it back, but how did the lady know the bracelet was Liana’s? There were so many other people at the beach that the bracelet could have belonged to, but the lady came directly to Liana. So, to us, this bracelet is kind of creepy, but also wonderful!

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park