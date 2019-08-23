Kilwins ice cream in Port Jefferson is a fun place to go for a treat. It sells caramel apples, fudge and chocolate-dipped cookies. They have been open for two years. The shop is known for fudge and ice cream.

The owners are Christine and Brian Viscount. They got the idea from another Kilwins in Rhode Island. Christine loves working at Kilwins. That’s why she opened it.

The largest number of people they get visiting the store is in summer. Many more people go in the summer than in the winter, but Christmas and Valentine’s Day are busy as well. Owner Christine says all their flavors are popular, but she has a favorite chocolate treat. It is sea salt caramel marshmallow.

Kilwins Ice Cream Place is a delicious and fun place to go for special treats and ice cream. If you are lucky enough, you may see them preparing their handmade chocolates and candies through the window. Other treats include fudge, caramel apples, candy, cookies and marshmallows.

There are other locations, but this our favorite!

Info: 109D Main Street Port Jefferson, kilwins.com/portjefferson

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach