We enjoy spending time with our kindergarten buddies

Kidsday reporters with their buddies are, from left, Connie Dong, buddy Shana Nayyar, Emma Morales, buddy Annabelle Ferreira, and Michelle Hong at Bowling Green Elementary School in Westbury. Photo Credit: Patricia King

By Emma Morales Kidsday Reporter
My class and I get together with our kindergarten buddies once a month.

Kindergarten buddies are kindergarteners next door to our classroom. We help them read and complete activities, and we watch movies with them before the holidays.

My class and I love spending time with our buddies because it feels good to help others. They are much younger so we are always kind, happy and helpful. It is important to be a good role model and set a good example because they look up to us. 

I hope you get the chance to have younger buddies in your school — trust me, you will have a blast!

Patricia King's fourth grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury

