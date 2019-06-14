My class and I get together with our kindergarten buddies once a month.
Kindergarten buddies are kindergarteners next door to our classroom. We help them read and complete activities, and we watch movies with them before the holidays.
My class and I love spending time with our buddies because it feels good to help others. They are much younger so we are always kind, happy and helpful. It is important to be a good role model and set a good example because they look up to us.
I hope you get the chance to have younger buddies in your school — trust me, you will have a blast!
Patricia King's fourth grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury
