In our school we have a program called Kindergarten Buddies. Fourth-graders help kindergartners by reading with them.

The kindergarten teacher has us come into the classroom to help the kindergartners learn how to read. We help the students read their leveled books as well as electronic books through the online program Raz-Kids. It helps the kindergartners improve on reading in the future.

There are 23 students in my class. We each get to go one of the five days in the cycle that we work with the kindergartners. I look forward to the day of the week when I get to work with my kindergarten buddy. I feel great when I go because I know that I am helping them.

It makes me smile to think that one day when these kindergartners get to fourth grade, they might want to be a kindergarten buddy. Hopefully they remember how we much we helped them and they think, “Wow! My fourth-grade buddy helped me so much.”

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck