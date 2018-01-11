We all know that the world today can be very stressful, but we think by cultivating kindness, the world will be a better place. We know that even in our schools, many students in grades six to 12 have experienced bullying.

Cyberbullying is another way of bullying but it makes people feel even worse about themselves. If they don’t know who’s doing it, it’s harder to make it stop. They can tell their teachers, but the teachers won’t know who’s doing it, so they also will have trouble figuring it out. Cyberbullying can happen in text messages, instant messages, email, social media or online game forums.

At our school we emphasize the good things about kids and what we have to offer others. We have a Kindness Day when we wear orange shirts with the word “kindness” on the back. We also have an assembly on kindness.