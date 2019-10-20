TODAY'S PAPER
A club where kindness counts

Kidsday reporter Dontaivia Ford at Evergreen School.

Kidsday reporter Dontaivia Ford at Evergreen School. Photo Credit: Mary Kate Laspisa

We have a Kindness Club in our school. This is a supportive group of kids who help others. Club members work hard trying to make kids happy and to make them feel safe by focusing on the feelings and problems of other students. 

At the meeting we attended, they started off with the teacher showing them a video about Rachel Joy Scott, a young girl who lost her life during the Columbine school shooting. After she passed away, her parents found a journal that Rachel had kept. Rachel urged others to start a chain reaction of kindness.

One way the club spreads good feelings is by starting something called the Helping Hands Box. Students share their concerns, worries, fears, etc. Students write their concerns on a piece of paper and put them in a box so club members can help. This box works because some kids don't want to tell the parents or teachers, but they can ask the Kindness Club to help.

We also painted positive quotes on rocks and hid them around the community for people to find. The plan is for the people to find them and smile.  

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

By Dontaivia Ford and Ashley Lemus Kidsday Reporters

