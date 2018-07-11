Did you know that many kids are afraid to go to school out of fear of being bullied? I’ve been there before. I was bullied for two years. For those being bullied, trust me, you are not alone.

Here are a few tips to stop bullies:

Tell an adult. It could be parents, teachers or a social worker.

Try talking to the bully and try to resolve any problems.

If you do not want to talk to the bully, find strength in numbers. Surround yourself with friends who will support you.

You are probably thinking, “I am not a bully. I am nice.” Ask yourself: “Am I kind?” Kindness can be shown in many ways. Some people confuse being nice and being kind. Being nice means treating others the way you want to be treated. Kindness means that you care for others and make it your responsibility, even if they’re mean to you.

As author and speaker Dr. Wayne Dyer said, “When given the choice between being right or being kind, be kind.”

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park