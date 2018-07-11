TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
78° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Tips to handle bullying, and why kindness counts

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Navpreet Singh Kidsday Reporter
Print

Did you know that many kids are afraid to go to school out of fear of being bullied? I’ve been there before. I was bullied for two years. For those being bullied, trust me, you are not alone.

Here are a few tips to stop bullies:

  • Tell an adult. It could be parents, teachers or a social worker.
  • Try talking to the bully and try to resolve any problems.
  • If you do not want to talk to the bully, find strength in numbers. Surround yourself with friends who will support you.

You are probably thinking, “I am not a bully. I am nice.” Ask yourself: “Am I kind?” Kindness can be shown in many ways. Some people confuse being nice and being kind. Being nice means treating others the way you want to be treated. Kindness means that you care for others and make it your responsibility, even if they’re mean to you.

As author and speaker Dr. Wayne Dyer said, “When given the choice between being right or being kind, be kind.”

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park

By Navpreet Singh Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Newborn Photo Shoot September 2016 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Many high school students choose to participate in 14 ways to spend the year abroad
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland