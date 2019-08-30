Spreading kindness throughout school

Here is something kind you can try to do at your school. It is a great way to make kids feel good about school, their friends and everything else.

We have The Kindness Club at Tuckahoe School. It is an after-school club that Mrs. Bonnie Downs organized to focus on completing random and specific acts of kindness in and around our school. Last year, there were 12 fifth-grade girls enrolled in the club. The club met one afternoon each week.

Some of the club’s acts of kindness included baking cookies and delivering them to people in our school with Have a Great . . . Notes. We also left kind notes for on the desks of each of seventh- and eighth-grade students. The notes said things like, “You are a great friend” or “You are a great role model!”

Try it this year — we bet your friends and classmates will love the kindness that you spread.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton