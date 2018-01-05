TODAY'S PAPER
‘King of the Bench: Control Freak’ review: Touchdown!

Kidsday reporter Thomas Aiello with

Kidsday reporter Thomas Aiello with "King of the Bench: Control Freak." Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Thomas Aiello Kidsday Reporter
My favorite part of the book “King of the Bench: Control Freak” by Steve Moore (HarperCollins) is in Chapter 2. I loved when Steve, the main character, trades a pie for the Nintendo controller because it is one of the last types of Nintendo controllers left. The Nintendo controller will have a huge impact on his life, because he thinks this can control people and it can control sports plays.

In this book, Steve and his two friends Carlos and Joey go on amazing football adventures. I also like the drawings throughout the book. Steve Moore showed a lot of details in his drawings by really connecting them together.

I think this author scored a touchdown by being so descriptive in his writing. In this book you can easily visualize what he is saying. I would rate this book 5 out of 5 smiles because it is impossible to identify a way he could possibly make this book better.

