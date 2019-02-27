K-Kids is a great community service school club 

The K-Kids program stands for Kiwanis Kids. In our school, only fifth-graders can do K-Kids. K-Kids raises money, which goes to charities and helps the community. You can participate in K-Kids until adulthood.

One thing K-Kids members do for fundraising is pen and pencil sales. K-Kids also talk about and do community service to make the world a better place.

We think the K-Kids program could improve us by encouraging more kids to join, so it becomes stronger, and by having a recycling program. We set up recycling bins around our school, and then get every bottle recycled for 5 cents each.

K-Kids has been around for more than 20 years and it’s part of a worldwide organization. K-Kids is an important program here at our school!

Info: kiwaniskids.org

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove