I read the book “Klawde: Evil Alien Warlord Cat” by Johnny Marciano and Emily Chenoweth (Penguin). I would describe this book as funny and surprising.

The book is about a warlord cat with a plan — a bad plan — to take over the world. My favorite part of the book is the story line when the evil cat said it would make an army.

It is for best for kids ages 9 to 12. There are two more books in the series as well.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale