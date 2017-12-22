The toy I reviewed was Budding Builders building set (Kid K’nex). This is a STEM toy, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. There are many building sets to choose from.

This toy is very satisfying to play with — you can play for hours. The instruction booklet inside goes step-by-step, which is helpful because it’s easy to follow. I think it should be for ages 8 and older because it was hard for most first-graders to get the hang of it, and most first-graders are 6.

When I played with this, all I could think about was trying to build what I wanted to build. You don’t have to make what it tells you — you can also make what your mind takes you to. I made a car, and it took about 15 to 20 minutes, but it was very fun. I had a really fun time playing with this toy.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5