K’nex Education Maker’s Kit entertains your mind

I tried out the K’nex Education Maker’s Kit Basic. This toy has 408 pieces that connect to one another. They can be made into a variety of objects.

The kit comes with a manual that tells you how to make certain things, for instance, a weightlifter, submarine, a jet and much more. This toy helps you with science, technology, engineering and math.

I believe this toy is fun because it entertains your mind. It comes with a manual, but you don’t have to use it. This toy will increase your imagination. The maker kit comes with all shapes and sizes, and a variety of colors. I used the manual to make a snowboarder, and it looked awesome. But as I said before, you don’t have to use the manual.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5