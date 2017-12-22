TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

K’nex Education Maker’s Kit entertains your mind

Kidsday reporter Kevin Vitale with the K'nex Education

Kidsday reporter Kevin Vitale with the K'nex Education Maker's Kit and his snowboarder model. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Kevin Vitale Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I tried out the K’nex Education Maker’s Kit Basic. This toy has 408 pieces that connect to one another. They can be made into a variety of objects.

The kit comes with a manual that tells you how to make certain things, for instance, a weightlifter, submarine, a jet and much more. This toy helps you with science, technology, engineering and math.

I believe this toy is fun because it entertains your mind. It comes with a manual, but you don’t have to use it. This toy will increase your imagination. The maker kit comes with all shapes and sizes, and a variety of colors. I used the manual to make a snowboarder, and it looked awesome. But as I said before, you don’t have to use the manual.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Kevin Vitale Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Paint brush and palette with several colors. April 10 things to do with the kids during holiday break
Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its Glowgolf and more places that opened for kids, parents in 2017
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The trains will be on time at the Head to the museum, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE