K’Nex roller coaster building sets challenging but fun

Kidsday reporter Emanuel Fuentes and his cousins built

Kidsday reporter Emanuel Fuentes and his cousins built the K'Nex Web Weaver Roller Coaster Building Set. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Emanuel Fuentes and Giovanni Gange  Kidsday Reporters
We tested two building sets from K’Nex: Web Weaver Roller Coaster and Lunar Launch Roller Coaster.

Emanuel tested the Web Weaver set. He wrote: It was a little hard putting this K’Nex set together. You might need someone to help you. I built this set with my two cousins. One is 6 and the other is 16. It was good that my 16-year-old cousin helped because there were some parts I didn’t understand. When we were building the coaster, it was a lot of fun and we really liked it.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Giovanni built the Lunar Launch set. He wrote: This K’Nex roller coaster is a really cool toy because it is high and it goes really fast. I did think that it was a little hard to put together. I needed to ask for help. The last few steps of the directions we had a lot of trouble figuring out. It took a lot of pressure to activate the roller coaster, so be prepared to stomp hard!

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 4, because it is hard to activate, and hard to build, but really fun to play with when it is done.

