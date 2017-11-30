We tested two building sets from K’Nex: Web Weaver Roller Coaster and Lunar Launch Roller Coaster.

Emanuel tested the Web Weaver set. He wrote: It was a little hard putting this K’Nex set together. You might need someone to help you. I built this set with my two cousins. One is 6 and the other is 16. It was good that my 16-year-old cousin helped because there were some parts I didn’t understand. When we were building the coaster, it was a lot of fun and we really liked it.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Giovanni built the Lunar Launch set. He wrote: This K’Nex roller coaster is a really cool toy because it is high and it goes really fast. I did think that it was a little hard to put together. I needed to ask for help. The last few steps of the directions we had a lot of trouble figuring out. It took a lot of pressure to activate the roller coaster, so be prepared to stomp hard!

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 4, because it is hard to activate, and hard to build, but really fun to play with when it is done.