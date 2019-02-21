We met Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier after he finished practicing with the team when we visited the Knicks' training facility in Westchester recently. Allonzo is having a really good year and we were so happy when the Knicks signed him to the big two-year contract. He is perfect for the team.

What inspired you to be a basketball player?

Growing up, I watched it a lot. And I wanted to be like some of the stars today and . . . have an opportunity to play NBA.

What other sports do you play?

I did football. And I did some soccer. And I also did tae kwon do.

Besides America, what other fun countries have you played basketball in?

I played in Greece. I won a gold medal in USA Basketball in Greece. And I played in Spain before.

Who is the toughest player you played against?

I haven’t been in the league that long yet, so I don’t know who is the toughest so far.

What’s the most points you ever scored in a game?

64.

What did you buy with your first NBA paycheck?

I haven’t made a big purchase yet. I have not. But here is my advice: Save your money! That’s the advice I’ll give you guys, and the best advice I have gotten.

Do you practice a lot in the off-season?

In-season and offseason. So usually when the season ends, I would probably take a little bit of a break, let your body recover. Maybe take a month off. Enjoy, have some fun vacation and then get right back to work and try to stay in shape so you’re ready when the season starts.

Is it hard to block out the noise from the crowd?

Sometimes you get in some good atmospheres when you’re on the road, and the crowd is going crazy and it’s tough. But there’s nothing like [Madison Square] Garden when they’re cheering for you. It’s a lot of fun.

What’s your favorite place to play?

My favorite place to play — the Garden, it’s got to be. It’s the best arena in the world.

What was your reaction when you first dunked the basketball?

When I first dunked it, my very first time, I was excited. Because it was my first dunk ever, and I always wondered if I was ever going to be able to dunk one day, when I was younger, when I was like you guys' age.

What is it like to play for the Knicks?

It’s amazing. It’s such a great atmosphere and our fans are great. It’s honestly something you probably can’t describe, but you get a great feeling to be out there.

If you have a brother or sister, do you play with them?

I do. I have a little brother who is 6. And a little sister who is 5.

How do you feel being a 22-year-old professional basketball player?

I feel blessed. Very excited every day to get up and know this is my job.

Besides basketball, what hidden talents do you have?

Hidden talents ... video games, does that count? But no, I like to, actually, am a very good creative writer. That’s something I was really good at in high school. And what other talents? Yeah, I’d probably say that. My favorite video game definitely would be 2K, NBA 2K.

Do you play Fortnite?

I do play Fortnite. I do. Do we got some Fortnite fans here?

Are there any special things you do before the basketball game?

I do a pregame workout routine that I go through. And I try to eat a certain pregame meal.

How is New York different than Seattle?

Oh, it’s a lot different. It’s a lot colder, I’ll say that. It’s already getting cold. But it’s a great place. I love both places. I really enjoy being here in New York. It’s just two — one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast. So, a little bit of different vibes.

Does your uniform number [14] have a special meaning?

It does not. But it was a number that I wanted to take that was available. And it’s the first number I’ve worn as a professional. So I guess it does have a little bit of special meaning.

What has been the biggest difference from college to the pros?

A lot. When you’re in college, most of you guys are all around the same age, or within a few years. When you come to the NBA, it's grown men and there’s a bigger age difference, and it’s actually a personal job. And you have nothing else, no other priorities than playing for your team at that point.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove