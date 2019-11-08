How I got hooked on knitting

On my 8th birthday, I received a knitting kit from my parents. Once I opened it, I was hooked.

At the beginning, my knitting was a bit erratic, but after a while I got the hang of it. I made hats, scarfs and even a blanket for my pet guinea pig named Myszka (little mouse). As my other guinea pig, Swinka (little Piggy), was stealing the blanket, I had to make a second one. My dad got a hat, which he lost, so I made him another one, and it is his favorite.

Some say that knitting is hard. I disagree. All you have to do is to follow simple rules and established patterns. You can start by getting a kit that contains materials and instructions. If you need additional materials, get them at any store that sells yarn. If you need help, your local library is a good source, with books on how to knit, etc. Some libraries offer classes or clubs to teach knitting. Or, you can ask a friend or a family member who knows how. It is a good bonding exercise.

Now, put some time away to use for knitting. You will make mistakes at first, but that is no reason to give up. For your first creation, I would suggest a hat. Once you start knitting, try to set a deadline for yourself. Maybe you will give it to your friend for their birthday or wear it in the winter.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale