TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How I got hooked on knitting

Kidsday reporter Michelle Paszek with some of her

Kidsday reporter Michelle Paszek with some of her knitted hats. Credit: Paszek family

By Michelle Paszek Kidsday Reporter
Print

On my 8th birthday, I received a knitting kit from my parents. Once I opened it, I was hooked.

At the beginning, my knitting was a bit erratic, but after a while I got the hang of it. I made hats, scarfs and even a blanket for my pet guinea pig named Myszka (little mouse). As my other guinea pig, Swinka (little Piggy), was stealing the blanket, I had to make a second one. My dad got a hat, which he lost, so I made him another one, and it is his favorite.

Some say that knitting is hard. I disagree. All you have to do is to follow simple rules and established patterns. You can start by getting a kit that contains materials and instructions. If you need additional materials, get them at any store that sells yarn. If you need help, your local library is a good source, with books on how to knit, etc. Some libraries offer classes or clubs to teach knitting. Or, you can ask a friend or a family member who knows how. It is a good bonding exercise.

Now, put some time away to use for knitting. You will make mistakes at first, but that is no reason to give up. For your first creation, I would suggest a hat. Once you start knitting, try to set a deadline for yourself. Maybe you will give it to your friend for their birthday or wear it in the winter.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

By Michelle Paszek Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Hess Toy Trucks have been a holiday tradition Hess Toy Trucks through the years: 1964-today
The pop music world gets a little bit Ariana Grande at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Kit Kerney of Williston collects items along a Family friendly nature walks on LI
This stylish doll comes with 20 surprises waiting Great gifts for the girls on your list
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search