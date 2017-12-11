I was able to test out and ride the Kryptonics 33-inch W-concave longboard (Bravo Sports). The top of the skateboard is rough, and it looks and feels like cement. The back of it has a pattern with stripes and also shows palm trees blowing in the wind on a sunset. The board is light and has a slight curve to help with your control.

I think the skateboard is useful for kids who don’t want to exercise, because it is fun and they probably wouldn’t know it’s exercise. I also think that the skateboard teaches you to become a better athlete and to become better at certain skills.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5